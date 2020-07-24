FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Destinations Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

WYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Shares of WYND opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

