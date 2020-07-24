FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Raised by Analyst

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

DCOM stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $394.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

