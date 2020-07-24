FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $154.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

