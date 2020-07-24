FY2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Msci in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Msci’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $384.98 on Wednesday. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Msci by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Msci by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Msci by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Msci by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

