FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cineplex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.31). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.07.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.39.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

