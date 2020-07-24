FY2020 Earnings Forecast for People Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (CVE:PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of People in a report released on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

People (CVE:PEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. People has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a P/E ratio of -159.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.33.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

