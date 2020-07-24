FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMBBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

