Fundamental Research Trims Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Target Price to C$0.90

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.14 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.