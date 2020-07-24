Fundamental Research Trims Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Target Price to C$0.90

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.14 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
