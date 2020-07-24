Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of Frontdoor worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,886,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

FTDR stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.