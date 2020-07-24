Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

FRA opened at €36.46 ($40.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.60 and a 200-day moving average of €49.91. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($109.28).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

