Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

FRA opened at €36.46 ($40.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.60 and a 200-day moving average of €49.91. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($109.28).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

