Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$220.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$166.33.

Franco Nevada stock opened at C$209.11 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of C$105.93 and a 52 week high of C$214.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$168.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.42.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$322.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.87 million. Research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total transaction of C$1,111,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at C$2,386,986. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,500.42. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,204.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

