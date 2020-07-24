Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$220.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$165.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$166.33.
Franco Nevada stock opened at C$209.11 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of C$105.93 and a 52 week high of C$214.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$168.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.42.
In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total transaction of C$1,111,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at C$2,386,986. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total transaction of C$1,744,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,500.42. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,204.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
