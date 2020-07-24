Foundation Mastercard Sells 68,670 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total value of $20,659,369.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,587,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07.

On Monday, July 20th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10.

On Monday, July 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total value of $20,377,822.50.

On Friday, July 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $20,579,025.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total value of $20,966,324.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total value of $20,866,066.20.

On Monday, June 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $309.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.51. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 679,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,821,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,948,000 after purchasing an additional 394,168 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,792,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

