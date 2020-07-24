Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.37. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 586,210 shares traded.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.