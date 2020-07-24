FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 696639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $3,291,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 133.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

