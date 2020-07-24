FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by an average of 80.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE FCFS opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. FirstCash has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

