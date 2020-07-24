First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FEI stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

