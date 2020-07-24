First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,246,000 after buying an additional 3,076,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,427,000 after purchasing an additional 624,757 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 942.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,755,000 after buying an additional 186,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,444,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,312,000 after buying an additional 855,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

