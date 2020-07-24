First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,827 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $118,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Shopify by 200.3% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $928.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $897.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,074.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

