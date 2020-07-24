First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,441 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 282,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Applied Materials worth $121,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,313,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 93.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 53.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

