First Trust Advisors LP Sells 82,922 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Biogen worth $106,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

