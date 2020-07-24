First Trust Advisors LP Sells 40,595 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Synopsys worth $117,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 117,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $197.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $204.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

