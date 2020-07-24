First Trust Advisors LP Sells 341,805 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $122,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 944,859 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,003,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after purchasing an additional 746,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,869.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,593. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

