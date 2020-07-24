First Trust Advisors LP Sells 295,922 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $89,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.