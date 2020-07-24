First Trust Advisors LP Sells 253,428 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 253,428 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Intel worth $243,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

