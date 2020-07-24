First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,032,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.41 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

