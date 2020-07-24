First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008,518 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $99,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 160.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $103.09 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

