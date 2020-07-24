First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 237,865 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,865 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Cerner worth $91,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 3.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

