First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.11% of Pure Storage worth $96,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 203.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pure Storage by 79.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,002,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,161. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.