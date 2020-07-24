First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $86,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $118.14 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

