First Trust Advisors LP Has $156.55 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 309,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $156,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

NYSE:V opened at $197.43 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

