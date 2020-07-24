First Trust Advisors LP Has $139.92 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $139,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $520.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $536.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

