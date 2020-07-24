First Trust Advisors LP Has $107.27 Million Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $107,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 545.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $135.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.95. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

