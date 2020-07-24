First Trust Advisors LP Has $102.21 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $102,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $78,648,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

CRL opened at $198.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average of $158.58. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $202.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

