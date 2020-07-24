First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,047 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $127,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,445,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

