First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 854.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $117,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,125 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $194.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.06. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

