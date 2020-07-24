First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $104,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,478,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after buying an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after buying an additional 219,045 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 860,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,437,000 after buying an additional 189,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,322 shares of company stock worth $13,055,443 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

