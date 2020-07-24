First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,816 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of TD Ameritrade worth $140,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 105,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,197 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 134,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

