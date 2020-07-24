First Trust Advisors LP Buys 217,043 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $127,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after buying an additional 2,056,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,643,000 after buying an additional 776,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 276,619 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

