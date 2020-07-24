First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 183,189 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Avalara worth $102,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,352,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 384,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 9,382.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 834,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,343,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,591 shares of company stock valued at $36,577,958 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -176.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

