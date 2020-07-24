First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Connie Lillico Sells 4,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.30, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,859,750.

Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00.

FR opened at C$17.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$18.88.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

