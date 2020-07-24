First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

INBK stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

