Financial Survey: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) versus Vermilion Energy (OTCMKTS:VET)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.07 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.27 billion 0.59 $24.72 million $0.33 14.45

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Vermilion Energy -85.47% -1.62% -0.64%

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy Australia and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 1 11 2 0 2.07

Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells. The company also owns 48% interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 103 net producing gas wells; 32,600 net acres of developed and 1,149,400 net acres of undeveloped land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells; and 148,700 net acres of land and 118 net producing oil wells. In addition, it owns 20% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field; and 60% interest in the Wandoo field comprises 59,600 acres; and lands of 652,800 net acres, 242,500 net acres, and 2.35 million net acres. Further, the company has 181,664 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of gross proved reserves and 284,476 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 43,466 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 63,918 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 11,802 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 22,196 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 12,991 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 25,735 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 13,093 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 20,575 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 9,668 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 14,480 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 25,147 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 56,214 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; and 131 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 191 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

