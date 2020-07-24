Financial Survey: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Avid Technology alerts:

This table compares Avid Technology and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $411.79 million 0.87 $7.60 million $0.36 22.83 Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Volatility and Risk

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 0.50% -6.30% 3.61% Grid Dynamics N/A -4.17% -0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avid Technology and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avid Technology presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, indicating a potential upside of 32.30%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.56%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Grid Dynamics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; Sibelius, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 that offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; and VENUE | S6L live-sound systems. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California with additional offices in Plano, Texas; Saint Petersburg and Saratov, Russia; Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv, Ukraine; Belgrade, Serbia; and Krakow, Poland. As of April 7, 2017, Grid Dynamics International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.