Financial Review: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Ormat Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORA)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and Ormat Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.29 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $746.04 million 4.32 $88.10 million $1.46 43.21

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -6.95% -149.77% -21.64% Ormat Technologies 11.93% 4.95% 2.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ormat Technologies has a consensus target price of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.44%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

