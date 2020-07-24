Financial Review: KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) versus ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ANZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KBC GRP NV/ADR and ANZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 ANZ 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANZ has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and ANZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.28 billion 2.24 $2.79 billion $3.28 9.27 ANZ $31.91 billion 1.17 $4.19 billion $1.98 6.59

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than KBC GRP NV/ADR. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC GRP NV/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and ANZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR 20.24% 10.29% 0.70% ANZ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KBC GRP NV/ADR beats ANZ on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

