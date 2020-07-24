Financial Comparison: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) & Pacific Booker Minerals (NYSE:PBMLF)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pretium Resources and Pacific Booker Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 6 4 0 2.40 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $12.97, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 8.46% 11.67% 6.94% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -1.05% -1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Pacific Booker Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $484.54 million 3.55 $40.92 million $0.55 16.85 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$800,000.00 N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

