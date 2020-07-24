Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs has increased its dividend by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.