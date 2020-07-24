Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 34.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.61.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

