Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.07. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

FRT stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

