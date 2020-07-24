Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

